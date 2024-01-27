Public Invited to Voice Opinions on Proposed Electricity Tariff Revisions in Sri Lanka

In a move that prioritizes the voice of the public, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has initiated a period for verbal feedback on the proposed electricity tariff revisions. The public consultation is set to commence from February 15th, supplementing the ongoing written submissions, which will end on February 12th. The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) recently submitted these proposed revisions to the PUCSL, aiming to bring changes to the electricity tariffs that reflect the needs and concerns of the consumer base.

A Democratic Approach to Tariff Revisions

The PUCSL's decision to encourage public engagement in its review process stands as a testament to its commitment to democratic decision-making. The proposed electricity tariff revision was submitted by the CEB, and the PUCSL aims to finalize the review process by mid-February. The revised tariffs, influenced by public input, are expected to be unveiled by the end of the month.

Stakeholders Weigh In

Stakeholders will have the opportunity to express their views on the proposed tariff revision on February 15th. The proposed structure includes a 3.34% reduction, which has already been approved by the board and will come into effect from February 1st. Stakeholders are invited to submit their comments on the forecast costs and tariff structure until February 12th via written submissions. An oral consultation session will follow in Colombo.

An Unfolding Narrative

The narrative surrounding the proposed electricity tariff revisions in Sri Lanka is multi-faceted, involving not just economic implications but also legal and political dimensions. Chairman of the PUCSL, Janaka Ratnayake, has expressed his response to a proposed 66 percent electricity tariff hike, signaling his intention to take legal action. The series of events also reflect a division within the PUCSL over the proposed tariff revisions, adding another layer to this unfolding story.