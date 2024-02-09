Proto Labs Inc. Celebrates 25 Years with Record-Breaking $500 Million Revenue

In a triumphant announcement marking its 25th anniversary, Proto Labs Inc., a trailblazer in digital manufacturing services, reported a record-breaking annual revenue of over $500 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Advertisment

A Year of Triumph: Proto Labs' Unprecedented Success

Proto Labs Inc. celebrated a milestone year in 2023, achieving a significant financial accomplishment by surpassing the $500 million revenue threshold for the first time in its storied history. The company's fourth quarter and full-year earnings conference call, led by Vice President and Corporate Controller Jason Frankman, alongside President and CEO Rob Bodor and CFO Dan Schumacher, showcased an impressive array of achievements.

Proto Labs' remarkable success in 2023 can be attributed to its strong operational results, improved earnings, robust cash flow, and substantial capital return to shareholders. The company reported annual revenue of $504 million, a modest yet commendable 3.2% increase from the previous year. The fourth quarter also saw a notable revenue growth of 8.2%, with $125 million generated.

Advertisment

Delivering on its mission to empower innovation, Proto Labs played a pivotal role in accelerating advancements across multiple industries, including electric vehicles (EV), electric aerospace, commercial space exploration, and agriculture. The company's notable collaborations included supporting a prominent EV manufacturer with rapid lead times, aiding Kinetics ph in developing electric motors for aircraft with 3D printed components, and facilitating Space Inventor's satellite development with CNC machined parts.

The Power of Combined Factory and Network Offerings

Proto Labs prides itself on its unique combination of factory and network offerings, which has led to a 70% growth in the ProtoLabs network and increased customer adoption. The company focused on injection molding and CNC machining as key growth areas, achieving its goal of injection molding growth. CNC machining revenue from the ProtoLabs network saw an astonishing 80% increase in 2023.

Advertisment

The company's commitment to shareholder value was also evident in its improved profitability and significant cash flow, which resulted in share repurchases. In 2023, Proto Labs generated $73 million in cash from operations and repurchased $44 million in common shares, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability in the face of a dynamic manufacturing landscape.

A Bright Future: Proto Labs' Continued Momentum in 2024

Looking ahead to 2024, Proto Labs aims to grow revenue by increasing revenue per customer, driving larger orders in all services, and focusing on the combined factory and network offer. The company is also dedicated to investing in its employees to enhance the workplace and further its success in revolutionizing manufacturing.

Proto Labs provided financial guidance for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting cautious optimism and a strategic focus on maintaining its industry-leading financial model and increasing value for shareholders. The company expects to generate revenue between $120 million and $128 million, with earnings per share ranging from $0.26 to $0.34.

As Proto Labs Inc. embarks on another year of innovation and growth, the company's leadership expressed confidence in their strategy and priorities for continued momentum throughout 2024. With its commitment to empowering innovation and delivering the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing services, Proto Labs is poised to shape the future of manufacturing and make a lasting impact on industries worldwide.