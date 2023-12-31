ProQR Therapeutics Stock Crosses 50-Day Moving Average: A Deep Dive

In a significant trading event, ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR), a biopharmaceutical company, saw its stock price rise above its 50-day moving average on Thursday. The company’s shares hit a high of $2.00 before settling at $1.97 at close, with a total of 177,594 shares in the day’s trade.

Analysts’ Take on ProQR Therapeutics

Several research firms recently shared their insights on ProQR Therapeutics. Citigroup revised its price target from $2.10 to $1.80, while still maintaining a ‘buy’ rating. In contrast, StockNews.com downgraded the company’s rating to ‘hold’. Chardan Capital opted for an upgrade to a ‘buy’ rating, setting a price target at $2.00. Raymond James also adjusted its price target from $5.00 to $4.00, but kept its ‘outperform’ rating. The company, on average, has a ‘Moderate Buy’ rating and a consensus price target of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics’ Quarterly Earnings

ProQR Therapeutics reported a larger-than-expected quarterly earnings loss. The reported EPS stood at ($0.08), as opposed to the anticipated ($0.06). The company’s revenue for the quarter was $1.49 million, notably lower than the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. The company is grappling with a high negative net margin and a considerable negative return on equity.

Institutional Investors and Hedge Funds Shift Positions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have been adjusting their holdings in the company. Some are increasing their stakes, while others are establishing new positions. ProQR Therapeutics is known for developing therapeutic medicines and currently has a pipeline that includes treatments for cholestatic diseases and cardiovascular diseases.