Proposed Childcare Facility in Boorley Green: A Beacon of Hope or a Cause for Concern?

A new childcare facility, proposed at the heart of the Boorley Green housing development, is sparking both hope and apprehension among local residents. The housing development, which began to rise in January 2022, has been home to an increasing number of residents for over a year now.

Happy Days’ Vision for Childcare

Happy Days, a seasoned operator of nurseries since 1991, with 21 nurseries under its belt, intends to manage the proposed nursery. The facility, tailored for nursery-age children ranging from three months to two years old, promises a nurturing environment. Featuring four main activity rooms, two explorer group rooms, and two adventure group rooms, the nursery aims to offer diverse learning experiences for the children.

Initial Hurdles and Resident Concerns

However, the journey to the establishment of the nursery has not been smooth sailing. The initial application, submitted in 2019, was rejected owing to inadequate drainage information and ecological surveys. The revised proposal, while addressing these concerns, has sparked fresh worries among Boorley Green residents. The specter of increased traffic congestion and parking issues looms large, adding to residents’ apprehensions about the nursery’s impact on the locality.

Curdridge Parish Council’s Objection

Adding to the controversy, the Curdridge Parish Council has raised objections to the proposal. The council has flagged concerns over safety risks engendered by the nursery’s narrow access road. The road, they argue, could hinder pedestrian safety and obstruct emergency vehicle access, posing a significant threat to the community.

The planning committee, now faced with the task of weighing the potential benefits of the nursery against the concerns of residents and the Curdridge Parish Council, is slated to reach a decision on the matter on February 5. As the day draws near, anticipation and apprehension fill the atmosphere at Boorley Green, with the fate of the proposed nursery hanging in the balance.