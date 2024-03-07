Property Industry Leaders on the Move: Winterbourne and Knight Spearhead Growth in 2024

Recent appointments in the property sector highlight a strategic push towards expansion and excellence, with Sue Winterbourne joining Kinleigh Folkard & Hayward (KFH) as head of asset management, and Victoria Knight stepping up as head of office at Savills Henley-on-Thames. These moves underscore a commitment to growth in the build-to-rent (BTR) and corporate client sectors, alongside leadership in prime residential sales.

Strategic Expansion and Leadership

At KFH, the addition of Sue Winterbourne marks a significant step in bolstering the company's presence in the BTR and corporate client arenas. Paul Masters, KFH's group operations director, emphasized the value of Winterbourne's nearly three decades of experience in property management, predicting it will be "greatly beneficial" to their corporate clients. This move aligns with broader industry trends aiming to unlock investment in BTR housing developments, as governments and firms seek to increase the supply of secure, affordable rental options.

Exemplary Leadership and Continuity

In Henley-on-Thames, Victoria Knight's promotion to head of office at Savills after Stephen Christie-Miller's impactful tenure signals a blend of continuity and fresh ambition. Knight, who has been with Savills since 2002, aims to build on Christie-Miller's legacy, focusing on the sale of prime country houses and leading an exceptional team into new challenges and opportunities. Christie-Miller's continued role as residential sales director ensures his vast experience and steady guidance remain within reach, supporting the team's success in navigating the fluctuating market dynamics.

Legislative Changes and Market Impact

These leadership changes come at a time when the property sector is navigating significant legislative adjustments. Recent amendments to the Overseas Investment Act and tax hikes in the BTR sector have stirred the market, prompting discussions on investment flows and housing supply. With seasoned professionals like Winterbourne and Knight at the helm, their respective firms are well-positioned to adapt and thrive amid these changes, leveraging their expertise to steer growth and innovation.

The appointments of Winterbourne and Knight not only signify individual achievements but also reflect the broader strategic ambitions of their firms. As the property industry continues to evolve, driven by legislative shifts and market demands, such leadership roles will be crucial in shaping the future landscape of residential and BTR developments. Their journeys will be closely watched by peers and competitors alike, as they embark on their missions to foster growth, adapt to challenges, and set new benchmarks in the property sector.