Pronet Gaming Gains Isle of Man License, Paving Way for Asian Market Expansion

Pronet Gaming, a leading iGaming platform provider, has received an international Isle of Man Software Supplier Licence (B2B) from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, paving the way for the company's expansion into Asian markets. This milestone, facilitated by Amber Gaming, is a testament to the substantial investments Pronet Gaming has made in infrastructure and the refinement of its services to cater to operator clients in Asia and beyond.

License as a Catalyst for Expansion

The acquisition of this B2B license allows Pronet Gaming to forge new partnerships with operators and third parties in Asia. By offering localized products to customers in the region, the company further solidifies its position as a globally trusted partner in the iGaming industry.

Investment in Growth and Infrastructure

Pronet Gaming's substantial growth in recent years, underscored by its provision of casino and sportsbook platform solutions and retail options across various jurisdictions, has fueled further investments. The company has expanded its IT infrastructure, opened new offices, and developed its team, positioning itself to cater specifically to the Asian markets.

Anticipating Future Developments

The company's growth strategy also includes applying for a special class of BPO accreditation in the Philippines as it aims to open its flagship headquarters in Manila. Pronet Gaming plans to launch BetX Pro, a new 360 betting exchange solution, and is focused on unveiling its Asian products at upcoming events, thereby establishing itself as the region's go-to provider.

Industry experts, including Amber Gaming's Managing Director, Jade Zorab, and Tara Leneghan from Digital Isle of Man, have expressed excitement for Pronet Gaming's growth prospects. They emphasized the Isle of Man software license's reputation and the supportive environment offered by the Isle of Man's robust licensing regime. Pronet Gaming CEO, Alex Leese, echoed this sentiment, noting that the license reinforces their status as a trusted global partner and opens doors to new business relationships in Asia.