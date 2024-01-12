en English
Aviation

Profit Warning from Delta Air Lines Triggers Decline in Aerospace Shares

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Profit Warning from Delta Air Lines Triggers Decline in Aerospace Shares

Delta Air Lines, a key player in the aerospace industry, has issued a significant profit warning for the current year, citing macroeconomic uncertainties and supply chain challenges as the contributing factors. Consequently, its shares dipped by 5% in premarket trading, despite surpassing Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings estimates. The news has also impacted other major airlines, including United, American, and Southwest, underscoring the broader challenges within the aerospace sector.

Delta’s Revised Outlook and Its Impact

Amid concerns about the economy, supply chain issues, and heightened operational costs, Delta has tempered its profit outlook for 2024. The company now projects an adjusted per-share profit of $6 to $7 this year, a significant departure from its previous target of over $7. This change in forecast has led to an 8% drop in the company’s shares and negatively affected the broader NYSE Arca Airline index. Delta’s stock price was further influenced by a surge in oil prices amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Underlying Factors for Profit Warning

Delta’s profit warning is rooted in a confluence of factors, including a run-up in wage rates, general inflation, and supply chain constraints. Notably, the company’s aircraft maintenance costs soared by 23% last year, and it predicts these expenses will persist at a high level until issues like labor shortages, quality control, and inflation are resolved. Despite these challenges, the company reported robust demand across all markets and exceeded Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings estimates.

Broad Implications for the Aerospace Industry

The profit warning from Delta has not only precipitated a slump in its own shares but also triggered a knock-on effect on other major airlines such as United Airlines, American Airlines Group, and Southwest Airlines. This development highlights the broader, industry-wide challenges that the aerospace sector is currently grappling with. Delta’s announcement serves as a crucial reminder of the persistent uncertainties and complexities within the industry, setting the stage for a challenging and unpredictable year ahead.

Aviation Business Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

