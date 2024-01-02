Pritish Mahadik on Modern Marketing: Data, Creativity, and Technology

In a world where technology and data permeate every aspect of life, Pritish Mahadik, the Head of Growth at Traya, is championing a modern approach to marketing. Recently honored with the BW Marketing 30Under30 Award, Mahadik emphasizes the fusion of data analytics, creative thinking, and technology as the trifecta that drives modern marketing strategies.

Emphasizing Conscious and Transparent Branding

According to Mahadik, the consciousness of a brand, its transparency about the impact it has on the world, and the alignment of product creation with these values, are pivotal in the current market. In an era where consumers are increasingly aware of the ethical implications of their purchases, this approach ensures that brands remain relevant and respected.

Technology and AI: Enhancing Content Creation and Personalization

Mahadik also spotlights the role of technology and AI in redefining content creation. He believes these tools are key to providing hyper-personalization at scale, a strategy crucial for catering to the preferences of Gen Z consumers who crave authenticity and personalization. This approach is evident in Traya’s innovative marketing strategies and its solutions for hair loss, which leverage science and technology to deliver personalized solutions to consumers.

Lateral Thinking: A Key to Success in Marketing

Reflecting on his success at the BW Marketing 30Under30 Award, Mahadik praises the award panelists for their lateral thinking and their view of marketing as an integrated process. He believes this perspective is essential for marketers to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive marketplace. The award reinforces Traya’s innovative approach to marketing and analytics, setting the company apart in its field.

Agility: The Future of Marketing

Mahadik’s advice to the next generation of marketers is clear: agility is key. Given the rapidly shifting consumer preferences, marketers must be agile in their content creation and their understanding of consumer insights. This agility should extend beyond traditional teams to content and insight teams, ensuring brands stay relevant in the fast-evolving market.