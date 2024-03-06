Prime Retail/Restaurant Space Now Open at Rowen, The Pinehills: A Vibrant Commercial Opportunity

PLYMOUTH, MA - The Pinehills today unveiled a unique commercial leasing opportunity in Rowen at The Pinehills, marking a significant moment for businesses looking to establish or expand in one of Massachusetts' most rapidly growing counties. With the first wave of residents settling into the luxury apartment homes of Rowen, 3,662 square feet of prime, street-front retail or restaurant space is now available, offering unparalleled exposure amidst the bustling Village Green.

Advertisment

Strategic Location and Potential

Strategically positioned 45 miles from Boston and just 7 miles from Cape Cod, Rowen at The Pinehills not only benefits from its vibrant local community but also from the tourist influx to the region. As the sole major retail and office hub in a ten-mile radius off Route 3, this space presents an exceptional opportunity for businesses to thrive. The area is celebrated for its master-planned community design, receiving accolades for its thoughtful integration of living spaces with commercial and recreational amenities.

A Thriving Commercial Hub

Advertisment

The Pinehills Village Green, the heart of the community, has recently seen the expansion of popular establishments such as Blueberry Muffin and East Bay Grille, with Mamma Mia's set to join later this year. The addition of new local ventures like STUZZi CafÃ© & Sweet Shop and Book Love further enriches the community's diverse retail and culinary scene. Notable businesses within The Pinehills, including the Forbes 4-Star rated Mirbeau Inn & Spa, The Market, and a seasonal Beer Garden by Mayflower Brewing, contribute to the area's dynamic commercial landscape. With Cape Cod 5 bank expanding its services in Rowen, the area's appeal to both residents and visitors continues to grow.

Join The Pinehills Community

As The Pinehills continues to evolve under the visionary partnership of New England Development, Pinehills LLC, and Bozzuto, businesses have a unique chance to be part of this award-winning community. With its robust sense of community, active open space, and intimate neighborhoods, The Pinehills offers a supportive environment for businesses to flourish. Interested parties are encouraged to seize this opportunity to contribute to the community's vibrant commercial offerings.

As The Pinehills looks forward to welcoming new businesses to Rowen, this commercial opportunity represents more than just a space for lease; it's an invitation to become part of a thriving, award-winning community. The potential for growth, combined with the support of an engaged local community and the influx of tourists, makes this an ideal moment for retailers and restaurateurs to consider establishing or expanding their presence at The Pinehills.