Primark Fortifies U.S. Expansion with New Jacksonville Distribution Center

Primark, a leading value fashion and home goods retailer, is cementing its presence in the United States with a new distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida. This facility, spanning over 550,000 square feet, is tactfully positioned to boost the company's growth trajectory, particularly in the Southern regions such as Florida and Texas. With 24 operating stores across eight states, Primark is set to increase its U.S. store count to 60 by 2026.

Surge in Demand Prompts Expansion

The brand has noted a significant increase in demand, especially in the South, leading to an expansion of its Sawgrass Mills store. The Jacksonville distribution center is poised to support Primark's growth in Florida, including forthcoming stores in Orlando and other locations. The company has also signed leases for upcoming stores in Woodbridge, Virginia; Hyattsville, Maryland; Franklin, Tennessee; and Katy, Texas, totaling over 128,000 square feet of additional retail selling space.

Strategic Move to Boost Growth

Primark's growth strategy incorporates importing cargo through the Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT). This international trade seaport offers strategic European connections and is within a one-day truck drive of nearly 100 million U.S. consumers. Coupled with the new 550,000-square-foot distribution center, this move is expected to bolster Primark's expansion efforts significantly.

Impact on Local Economy

JAXPORT's CEO, Eric Green, has expressed enthusiasm about Primark's expansion and its potential influence on local jobs and the economy. The company's expansion not only enhances its global warehouse capacity, which has doubled since 2013 but also presents significant economic opportunities for the city and state.