Price LeBlanc Automotive Acquires Courvelle Toyota: A New Chapter in Louisiana's Automotive Industry

Price LeBlanc Automotive, a prominent player in the Louisiana automotive industry, has made a strategic move by acquiring Courvelle Toyota, fondly known as 'Happy Town USA.' This acquisition is set to bolster Price LeBlanc's foothold in the Acadiana region.

Price LeBlanc's Strategic Acquisition

The merger of two giants in the automotive industry is a significant development. Courvelle Toyota, a dealership that carved its niche with unforgettable commercials from the 80s and 90s, has been an integral part of the local automotive landscape for over half a century. Its commercials, featuring the owner's catchy phrase, 'I just love what you do fa (sic) me!', have left a lasting impression on Louisiana's car enthusiasts.

Enhanced Customer Experience on the Horizon

With this acquisition, the dealership is poised to reap the benefits of Price LeBlanc's stellar reputation for customer service and a broad range of new and used vehicles. Brent Leblanc of Price LeBlanc Automotive has shown immense excitement about merging Courvelle Toyota's legacy with their own, with the ultimate goal of providing an enhanced customer experience.

A New Name, A Continuing Legacy

Although the dealership's name is set to change to Price LeBlanc Toyota of Acadiana, the legacy of 'Happy Town USA' is anticipated to live on in the hearts of Louisiana residents. As the two giants come together, customers can expect not only an extensive selection of vehicles but also a continued commitment to exceptional service, further cementing Price LeBlanc's position as a leader in the automotive industry.