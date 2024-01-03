en English
Business

PRI Initiative Advocates for Diversity and Inclusion Focus in Investments

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) initiative is making a robust appeal for investors to pay greater attention to diversity and inclusion, underscoring the significance of sustainability in financial markets. As sustainable bonds gain popularity, they are increasingly funding projects in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) that address crucial areas such as clean drinking water, education, and affordable housing.

Gender Diversity and Inclusion

One element of sustainability that is gaining momentum is gender diversity and inclusion, particularly the gender pay gap. This discrepancy, marked by differences in remuneration between men and women for comparable work, persists in numerous nations. The investor community is being urged to consider the ramifications of gender inequality in their financial engagements, signaling a shift to incorporate social concerns into economic decisions.

Supplier Diversity Programs

Meanwhile, supplier diversity programs are the subject of ongoing debate. Critics voice concerns about potential reverse discrimination against non-diverse owned businesses. Yet, advocates emphasize the beneficial influence of these initiatives in fostering economic growth for all. These programs bridge gaps for diverse-owned enterprises and have proven particularly helpful for women and minority-owned businesses during the pandemic.

Economic Impact of Diverse Suppliers

These initiatives also stimulate inclusivity and prioritize talent in communities with restricted employment opportunities. Supplier diversity programs constitute a minor percentage of total corporate or governmental spending, with businesses spending an average of 3.6% with certified diverse suppliers. However, top supplier diversity programs yield 133% greater return on the cost of procurement operations than their average counterparts, thus demonstrating their tangible economic impact.

Business Sustainability
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

