Business

Presidential Decree Paves the Way for Business Simplification

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Presidential Decree Paves the Way for Business Simplification

As part of an ambitious drive to revitalize the business landscape, a presidential decree has been adopted aimed at simplifying the regulatory environment for businesses. The decree, effective from March 1, 2024, eliminates 22 types of documents typically required for licensable activities and permits, paving the way for a more streamlined business milieu.

Boosting Compliance Through Incentives

In an innovative approach to regulatory enforcement, the decree introduces an incentive scheme for legal entities to pay imposed fines for offenses in licensing, permitting, and notification procedures early. Entities that voluntarily pay 50% of the fine within 15 days, or 70% within 30 days, will be exempted from the remaining fine. This approach not only encourages prompt payment of fines but also helps businesses to better manage their financial liabilities.

Digitalization: The Future of Assessment

Recognizing the power of digital tools, the decree introduces a remote assessment method for issuing license-related documents. Using video communication tools, compliance with requirements and conditions can be evaluated remotely, saving businesses both time and resources. This digital shift underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging technology in public administration.

Policy Revisions: Aiding Outbound Tourism

The decree also ushers in a significant policy shift for businesses involved in the tourism sector. The requirement for a $15,000 reserve fund previously mandated for the Safe Tourism Fund by companies involved in outbound tourism has been abolished. In its stead, a mandatory risk insurance procedure will be established to cover emergency situations, providing an added layer of financial security for tour operators.

Special Regime: A Breathing Space for Business

From March 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025, a special regime titled “Entering business without a license” will be in operation. During this period, businesses will be allowed a three-month transition period to conduct activities such as using X-ray equipment and conducting veterinary laboratory-diagnostic work without the need for a license. This initiative provides businesses with the opportunity to adapt and prepare for the new regulatory requirements.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

