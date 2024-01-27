Presidential Committee on Tax Reforms Chairman Taiwo Oyedele Refutes 'Area Boys' Tax Collection Claims

In a recent online interaction on his X account, Taiwo Oyedele, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, refuted claims of his committee's intent to employ 'Area Boys' as tax collectors. Oyedele made it clear that the information propagated by certain media outlets was a mischaracterization of his prior statements.

Clarifying the Tax Reform Committee's Stance

Oyedele, firmly responding to the media's portrayal of the committee's intentions, emphasized that the goal is not about recruiting 'Area Boys'. He pointed out that these individuals are already involved in the collection of levies within the informal sector. Rather, the committee's focus lies in harmonizing and possibly eliminating some taxes and levies, with the aim of making business operations easier in the state.

Rectifying the Misinterpreted Narrative

This clarification comes in the wake of media reports from the previous week, which quoted Oyedele as suggesting the training of 'Area Boys' for tax collection. The reports triggered a wave of criticism among the public, with many perceiving it as a move towards legitimizing informal and often chaotic levy collection methods.

Aiming for Fair and Transparent Tax Reforms

Oyedele reiterated his commitment to implementing fair and transparent tax reforms that would bolster revenue generation for the country. The committee, he stated, is dedicated to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure effective tax collection and compliance. It is clear that the task at hand is not just about revising tax collection methods but also about correcting the narrative and setting the record straight.