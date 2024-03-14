Tinubu Meet ATC Nigeria, Discuss Telecom Investment, Digital Infrastructure and Broadband Expansion

During a significant meeting at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, President Bola Tinubu engaged with the delegation from American Tower Corporation (ATC) Nigeria, signaling a potential shift in withholding tax policy for telecommunications companies. This move aims to stimulate further investment in the telecommunications and broadband infrastructure across Nigeria. ATC, having already injected over $2.19 billion into the Nigerian market, expressed readiness to expand its investment, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between policy facilitation and infrastructure development.

Advertisment

President Tinubu, acknowledging the critical role of digital infrastructure in economic development, directed the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, alongside the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Federal Ministry of Environment, to streamline regulations and tax frameworks. These efforts are targeted at removing bureaucratic hurdles and fostering an environment conducive for investment expansion in the sector. The President's engagement with ATC Africa's CEO, Marek Busfy, underscored a shared commitment to enhancing Nigeria's digital landscape, with a particular focus on bridging the digital divide and fostering economic growth.

Empowering Nigerian Youths and Improving Connectivity

Highlighting the administration's initiatives, President Tinubu pointed to the 3 Million Technical Talent program aimed at upskilling Nigerian youths in digital literacy and innovation. Furthermore, the President disclosed plans to establish broadband connectivity in all 774 local government secretariats within six months, leveraging existing infrastructure. These initiatives reflect a broader strategy to harness digital technology for economic development and societal empowerment.

In response to concerns raised about the bureaucratic pace in permit issuance and business operations, President Tinubu reassured the delegation of his administration's commitment to reform. By pledging to address these challenges, the President aims to enhance Nigeria's standing as an attractive destination for foreign investment, particularly in the ICT sector. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of both parties' commitment to driving digital infrastructure investment, with ATC expressing optimism about Nigeria's strategic direction in the ICT domain.

As discussions on tax reduction and regulatory alignment unfold, the potential for accelerated growth in Nigeria's telecommunications and broadband infrastructure seems increasingly tangible. This development not only promises to enhance business efficiency and productivity but also positions Nigeria to leverage digital technology for inclusive economic growth and innovation. The President's proactive engagement with industry stakeholders like ATC Nigeria exemplifies a strategic approach to governance, where policy reform is directly linked to tangible economic and societal benefits.