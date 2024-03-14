President Biden Opposes Nippon Steel's Takeover Bid for US Steel, Emphasising Importance of American Ownership

President Joe Biden has taken a firm stance against the proposed takeover of United States Steel Corp. by Japan's Nippon Steel Corp., emphasizing the importance of maintaining American ownership of the iconic steel company.

His statement, issued amidst premarket trading losses for US Steel, underscores his commitment to safeguarding American jobs and national interests, despite potential diplomatic repercussions.

Impact on US Steel Stocks

Following reports of Biden's concerns about the deal, US Steel stocks continued to decline in premarket trading, further deepening the losses experienced after plunging 13% the previous day. With shares now trading significantly below the offer value, Biden's statement has added to the market's uncertainty regarding the outcome of the proposed acquisition and its implications for US Steel's future.

Biden's Assertion of Support for American Steel Industry

In his statement, President Biden emphasized the historic significance of US Steel as an emblematic American company, stressing the need for it to remain domestically owned and operated. While expressing solidarity with American steelworkers, Biden refrained from outrightly pledging to block the deal, leaving room for ongoing federal review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Political Scrutiny and National Security Concerns

The proposed acquisition has attracted growing political scrutiny, particularly in an election year, amid concerns over national security and the preservation of unionized steel jobs. Biden's opposition to the deal aligns with the sentiments of influential stakeholders, including the United Steelworkers union, and reflects the administration's cautious approach to foreign investment in critical sectors of the economy.