President Biden Halts Approvals for New LNG Projects: Mixed Reactions from Stakeholders

In a notable move, President Joe Biden has imposed a halt on the approvals for exports from fresh liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects. The objective behind such a decision is to scrutinize the potential impact on energy cost, energy security, and environmental conditions. This decision has triggered diverse reactions from industry leaders and politicians. While some have voiced their concerns over the potential effects on the economy, environment, and national security, others have applauded the move.

Biden Administration's Decision: A Mixed Bag of Reactions

The Biden administration's decision to temporarily freeze the contemplation of new natural gas export facilities has led to a postponement of the fossil fuel industry's efforts to augment gas exports globally. This pause is a result of the pressure exerted by climate activists who urged the President to examine the role of these facilities in contributing to global warming. There are 17 projects that had been waiting for permits, and are now affected by this pause. The Energy Department is now entrusted with the task of reviewing the long-term implications of these facilities on climate change and the economy.

The gas industry has opposed the pause, arguing that it poses threats to national security and undermines American credibility. However, activists on the Gulf Coast and European parliament members have lauded the move.

Implications of the Pause

The pause on approvals will facilitate an updated evaluation of LNG proposals, aiming to mitigate the negative impacts on domestic energy availability, security, economy, or the environment. This decision might delay a dozen or more LNG projects that are pending or are in the planning stages, including the Calcasieu Pass 2 project, which is the largest export terminal in the U.S.

The pause is not expected to immediately impact U.S. gas supplies to Europe or Asia and could stretch for several months. A public comment period is likely to prolong decisions until after the November election. Environmentalists and Sen. Ed Markey have endorsed this move, while industry groups and Republicans have decried it as a victory for Russia.

Concerns Over Methane Emissions

The pause on approvals for pending liquefied natural gas export terminals has evoked mixed responses. Democrats and environmental groups have praised the decision, citing worries over methane emissions and environmental impact. In contrast, industry groups, Republicans, and the European Union have voiced concerns about the economic and national security implications of the pause.

The Biden administration aims to conduct more comprehensive reviews through this pause in the approval process for certain natural gas export projects. This pause is expected to affect new projects shipping gas to countries without a free trade agreement. Existing exports and projects under construction are not expected to be affected, and the duration of the pause is not yet clear. The contentious CP2 project is also not immediately affected, as it first needs approval from the independent Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.