President Alvi Advocates for Financial Inclusion of Special People and Women in Pakistani Banking Sector

Pakistan's President, Dr. Arif Alvi, has accentuated the crucial role of financial inclusion for the specially-abled and women in the banking sector. Speaking at a conference with Chief Executive Officers and Presidents of several banks, he underscored the need for the banking industry to address the challenges pertaining to micro-financing facilities. The President's focus on financial inclusion as a stepping stone towards national social and economic growth resonates profoundly.

Commending Efforts, Envisioning Improvement

President Alvi expressed his appreciation for the banking sector's initiatives aimed at special people over the past two years. He proposed that the sector's policies could potentially serve as an archetype for other areas, leading to a more inclusive and equitable society. However, he also pointed out the existing gaps and challenges in microfinancing, particularly for women and special persons.

Empowering Women and Special Persons

Emphasizing their potential to contribute significantly to the economy, President Alvi urged banks to provide adequate financial services and education to women and specially-abled people. He highlighted the low percentage of women seeking business loans and encouraged banks to step up their efforts in raising awareness about easily available business loans for women. He also advocated for banks to extend their support to female employees, enabling them to advance in their careers and improve their families' living standards.

Strengthening Fraud Alert System

Expressing concerns about banking fraud, President Alvi called on banks to enhance their monitoring systems. He was insistent on the banks following the State Bank's instructions to develop a stronger fraud alert system, thus ensuring the safety and security of the customers' assets. The Governor of the State Bank, Jamil Ahmed, discussed the policy framework for financial inclusion and highlighted the establishment of model branches for special people and internships for female special persons.