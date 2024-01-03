en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Prendio and BioProcure Welcome New CEO amid Strategic Growth

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Prendio and BioProcure Welcome New CEO amid Strategic Growth

Prendio and BioProcure, front-runners in the development of cloud-based eProcurement software and procure-to-pay support services for the life sciences sector, welcome their new Chief Executive Officer, Eric Meizlish. This executive transition comes as the previous CEO, Vincent Bologna, shifts to a more strategic role within the board, following a significant growth investment from Primus Capital.

A New Leader at the Helm

The new CEO, Eric Meizlish, is an accomplished entrepreneur with a rich narrative of leadership in healthcare technology businesses. His career highlights include the co-founding of Lumere and holding pivotal executive roles until its acquisition by GHX. He also has experience managing portfolios of publicly traded equities during his tenure at Citadel. With this diverse and robust portfolio of experience, Meizlish steps into the role with optimism and a strategic vision to lead Prendio and BioProcure through the next phase of growth.

A Transition Fuelled by Growth

The transition comes as part of a larger strategic move following a growth investment from Primus Capital. The outgoing CEO and Co-founder, Vincent Bologna, expressed immense pride in the companies’ accomplishments under his leadership. His transition to a board position will allow him to focus on strategic guidance and oversight, ensuring the company continues on its trajectory of growth and innovation.

Driving Innovation in Life Sciences Procurement

Prendio has received recognition for its innovative, cloud-based eProcurement solution, tailor-made for the life science vertical. The platform aims to streamline procurement processes for research teams, enabling them to focus on their core mission of advancing scientific knowledge. On the other hand, BioProcure, since its inception in 2007, has been offering procurement services, accounts payable support, and administrative assistance. This suite of services has led to substantial cost savings and administrative workload reduction for biotech research organizations, making it a trusted partner in the life sciences industry.

The announcement of Meizlish’s appointment was made in tandem with his representation of Prendio and BioProcure at JPM Week ’24, further highlighting the company’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence within the industry and continuing to drive innovation and efficiency for life science companies.

0
Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots

By Salman Khan

Richard Teng Takes Helm at Binance: A Paradigm Shift towards Regulatory Compliance

By Salman Akhtar

A Month of Change: Kilkenny's Local Politics and Business Landscape in September

By BNN Correspondents

Pfizer Announces Layoffs at New York Site Despite Record 2022 Earnings

By BNN Correspondents

Strategic Transfer of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF to Tidal Investments ...
@Business · 2 mins
Strategic Transfer of Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF to Tidal Investments ...
heart comment 0
ICP’s Parabolic Price Increase: A Deep Dive into the Crypto Market’s High Performer

By Mazhar Abbas

ICP's Parabolic Price Increase: A Deep Dive into the Crypto Market's High Performer
PLDT Global Corp. Enhances TINBO Platform to Empower Overseas Filipinos

By BNN Correspondents

PLDT Global Corp. Enhances TINBO Platform to Empower Overseas Filipinos
Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives

By Safak Costu

Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives
NetCents and Worldpay Collaborate to Boost Crypto Payment Acceptance

By BNN Correspondents

NetCents and Worldpay Collaborate to Boost Crypto Payment Acceptance
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
13 seconds
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
17 seconds
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
22 seconds
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
25 seconds
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
25 seconds
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis
39 seconds
Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission
1 min
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission
Unexpected On-court Chemistry between Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love
2 mins
Unexpected On-court Chemistry between Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love
A Month of Change: Kilkenny's Local Politics and Business Landscape in September
2 mins
A Month of Change: Kilkenny's Local Politics and Business Landscape in September
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
16 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
30 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app