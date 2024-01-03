Prendio and BioProcure Welcome New CEO amid Strategic Growth

Prendio and BioProcure, front-runners in the development of cloud-based eProcurement software and procure-to-pay support services for the life sciences sector, welcome their new Chief Executive Officer, Eric Meizlish. This executive transition comes as the previous CEO, Vincent Bologna, shifts to a more strategic role within the board, following a significant growth investment from Primus Capital.

A New Leader at the Helm

The new CEO, Eric Meizlish, is an accomplished entrepreneur with a rich narrative of leadership in healthcare technology businesses. His career highlights include the co-founding of Lumere and holding pivotal executive roles until its acquisition by GHX. He also has experience managing portfolios of publicly traded equities during his tenure at Citadel. With this diverse and robust portfolio of experience, Meizlish steps into the role with optimism and a strategic vision to lead Prendio and BioProcure through the next phase of growth.

A Transition Fuelled by Growth

The transition comes as part of a larger strategic move following a growth investment from Primus Capital. The outgoing CEO and Co-founder, Vincent Bologna, expressed immense pride in the companies’ accomplishments under his leadership. His transition to a board position will allow him to focus on strategic guidance and oversight, ensuring the company continues on its trajectory of growth and innovation.

Driving Innovation in Life Sciences Procurement

Prendio has received recognition for its innovative, cloud-based eProcurement solution, tailor-made for the life science vertical. The platform aims to streamline procurement processes for research teams, enabling them to focus on their core mission of advancing scientific knowledge. On the other hand, BioProcure, since its inception in 2007, has been offering procurement services, accounts payable support, and administrative assistance. This suite of services has led to substantial cost savings and administrative workload reduction for biotech research organizations, making it a trusted partner in the life sciences industry.

The announcement of Meizlish’s appointment was made in tandem with his representation of Prendio and BioProcure at JPM Week ’24, further highlighting the company’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence within the industry and continuing to drive innovation and efficiency for life science companies.