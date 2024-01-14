en English
Business

Premium Reservation Systems: The New Norm in the Restaurant Industry

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Premium Reservation Systems: The New Norm in the Restaurant Industry

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the pandemic, a new trend is emerging in the restaurant industry: premium reservation systems that favor higher income diners. This development is a direct result of the shift in dining behaviors during the pandemic, with increased online reservations and contact tracing requirements, which have persisted even after restrictions were lifted.

Escalating Demand for Online Reservation Platforms

Platforms like OpenTable, Resy, and SevenRooms have seen a surge in users, with OpenTable alone connecting over 1.5 billion consumers with restaurants annually. These platforms provide tools that allow restaurants to offer enhanced experiences or upgrades when booking, thereby attracting diners who are likely to spend more. This approach is akin to tactics used in other industries to bolster customer experiences at a higher price, such as first-class airline tickets or premium consumer products.

SevenRooms: A Game Changer

SevenRooms, an online reservation system that shares detailed customer data with restaurants, reports that around two-thirds of its clients promote special experiences or sell upgrades. The heightened focus on premium reservations has, however, made it more difficult for average diners to secure tables at sought-after restaurants.

Exclusivity and Its Implications

For instance, Las Vegas’ celebrity-favorite restaurant, Carbone, is nearly inaccessible for the average customer, but readily available to MGM Rewards members with gold status or higher. Similarly, Resy’s Global Dining Access program offers exclusive reservations to selected American Express cardholders, including those with high-fee platinum cards. While there are concerns about the exclusivity and fairness of such systems, restaurants like New Orleans’ Cane Table have joined the trend, reserving tables for American Express cardholders.

As this trend towards premium reservations continues to grow, the restaurant industry may see a shift in its demographic, favoring diners who are willing and able to pay more for their dining experience. This could have profound implications for the industry’s future, impacting everything from menu pricing to restaurant design.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

