Business

Premium Reservation Systems: A Game-Changer for Restaurants or a Blow to Dining Democracy?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
Premium Reservation Systems: A Game-Changer for Restaurants or a Blow to Dining Democracy?

In a dramatic shift, the restaurant industry is increasingly tailoring its services to high-income consumers, leveraging online reservations to offer premium experiences. Key players in this transformation are companies like SevenRooms, which equip eateries with the tools to upsell specialized experiences or upgrades during the booking process. This strategy also introduces restaurants to valuable customer data, enabling them to target specific diner segments effectively.

The Premium Reservation Phenomenon

This trend has led to a rise in the popularity of premium reservations. Using platforms like SevenRooms, restaurants can secure the ‘right’ customers, often those who frequent the establishment or spend more per visit. This trend is evidenced by the notable surge in online reservations and table bookings, as reported by industry giant OpenTable, which connected over 1.5 billion consumers with restaurants.

Unlocking Exclusive Dining Experiences

One of the significant benefits of these premium reservation systems is the ability to unlock exclusive dining experiences. For instance, MGM Rewards members with at least gold status can enjoy more desirable reservations at prime venues, such as Carbone in Las Vegas. Similarly, after its acquisition by American Express, Resy launched the Global Dining Access program, offering exclusive reservations at coveted restaurants to select AmEx cardholders, primarily those holding the platinum card, with its hefty $695 annual fee.

Controversy Surrounding Democratization of Dining

However, this move towards exclusivity has stirred controversy. The democratization of dining access has come under scrutiny, with critics arguing that securing a table at popular restaurants has become increasingly challenging for average diners. Many such tables are now reserved for top customers or loyalty program members with higher status. Despite these concerns, the shift towards premium reservations highlights the industry’s ongoing evolution and its resilience in the face of crisis.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

