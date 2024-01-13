en English
Bangladesh

Premier Bank PLC Holds Business Conference-2024, Emphasizes Service Quality and Inclusive Growth

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Premier Bank PLC Holds Business Conference-2024, Emphasizes Service Quality and Inclusive Growth

The Premier Bank PLC recently held its Business Conference-2024 at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. The event was graced by the presence of Freedom Fighter Dr HBM Iqbal, the chairman of the bank’s board of directors, who served as the chief guest. The conference was helmed by Managing Director & CEO M Reazul Karim, and attended by notable figures such as vice chairman Moin Iqbal, board members M Imran Iqbal and Jamal G Ahmed, Shafiqur Rahman, and the independent director Kaisar A Choudhury.

Emphasis on Service Quality and New Business Avenues

During his address, Dr HBM Iqbal emphasized the importance of maintaining service quality and exploring new business avenues. He urged the branch managers and staff to contribute towards the bank’s continued progress and enhanced reputation. The bank’s commitment to advancing the country through strategic investments in small enterprises and national priority sectors was underscored by M Reazul Karim.

Unity and Strategic Execution

In his role as the CEO, Karim called for unity in executing business plans to navigate economic challenges effectively. He underlined the need for a collective effort in meeting the expectations of the people, thereby affirming the bank’s focus on inclusive growth.

Recognizing Achievements

The conference also served as a platform to recognize and reward those who met their targets in 2023. The event saw participation from branch managers of 136 branches, Zonal Heads, and Division Heads from the bank’s head office. The Premier Bank PLC’s Business Conference-2024 certainly stood as a testament to the bank’s commitment to excellence, service quality, and inclusive growth.

Bangladesh Business
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

