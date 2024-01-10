en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Pravis Revolutionizes YouTube Growth Strategies with Innovative Services

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
Pravis Revolutionizes YouTube Growth Strategies with Innovative Services

In an era where digital communication dominates the market, growth marketing agency Pravis is making waves with the introduction of two innovative services geared towards enhancing brand presence on YouTube. Co-founded by Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha of Momspresso.com, Pravis aims to fill a crucial gap in the market by driving organic growth and reducing reliance on paid marketing.

The Power of Share of Voice

The first of these services is a specialized YouTube practice that focuses on measuring, increasing, and tracking a brand’s Share of Voice (SOV) on the platform. It involves a thorough analysis of a brand’s current presence and the creation of targeted content strategies that resonate with their audience. The goal is to foster greater engagement and boost customer conversions, thereby increasing the brand’s SOV.

The Content Factory

The second service, known as the Content Factory, operates on a proprietary content science framework. It is designed to produce research-based video content at scale, employing globally recognized tools and in-house analysis. This approach ensures the production of content that is not only high in volume but also rich in quality and relevance, further propelling the organic growth of the brand on YouTube.

A Team of Experts

At the helm of this pioneering YouTube practice are Gaurav Gupta, an IIM-A alumnus and entrepreneur; Anirban Naskar, an IIT-Delhi alumnus and ed-tech entrepreneur; and Yashika Mittal, a veteran in video production from Fork Media and Network 18. This diverse leadership aims to spearhead digital marketing strategies that are both organic and impactful, thereby reducing dependence on paid marketing.

The effectiveness of Pravis’ services is already evident in its work with prominent brands like Philips, Johnson & Johnson, Jovees, and Care Health Insurance. These collaborations not only validate the potential of Pravis’ revolutionary approach but also hint at the transformative power of organic growth strategies on YouTube.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
In a significant move that marks the evolution of social media, X, the company formerly known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk, has announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment system within the current year. This ambitious initiative is set to revolutionize user interaction and commerce on the platform, paving the way
Elon Musk's X Set to Revolutionize Social Media with Peer-to-Peer Payments
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
15 mins ago
Remote Work Fuels Demand for Interpersonal Skills: A CSIRO Study
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
17 mins ago
Investors Overlook $2 Trillion Debt Problem Amid Bond Market Rally
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
9 mins ago
SEC Twitter Account Compromise Leads to False Bitcoin ETF Approval and Market Chaos
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
15 mins ago
American Consumer Borrowing Soars, Credit Card Usage Drives Surge
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
15 mins ago
Australian Inflation Slows Down: Anticipation Rises for U.S. Inflation Test
Latest Headlines
World News
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
3 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
9 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
13 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
14 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
14 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
15 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
17 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
18 mins
New York Knicks on a Winning Streak: The Impact of Teamwork and New Acquisitions
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
18 mins
Nasarawa Residents Decry Abandoned N3.2 Billion Road Project, Suspect Political Vendetta
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
17 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app