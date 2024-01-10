Pravis Revolutionizes YouTube Growth Strategies with Innovative Services

In an era where digital communication dominates the market, growth marketing agency Pravis is making waves with the introduction of two innovative services geared towards enhancing brand presence on YouTube. Co-founded by Vishal Gupta and Prashant Sinha of Momspresso.com, Pravis aims to fill a crucial gap in the market by driving organic growth and reducing reliance on paid marketing.

The Power of Share of Voice

The first of these services is a specialized YouTube practice that focuses on measuring, increasing, and tracking a brand’s Share of Voice (SOV) on the platform. It involves a thorough analysis of a brand’s current presence and the creation of targeted content strategies that resonate with their audience. The goal is to foster greater engagement and boost customer conversions, thereby increasing the brand’s SOV.

The Content Factory

The second service, known as the Content Factory, operates on a proprietary content science framework. It is designed to produce research-based video content at scale, employing globally recognized tools and in-house analysis. This approach ensures the production of content that is not only high in volume but also rich in quality and relevance, further propelling the organic growth of the brand on YouTube.

A Team of Experts

At the helm of this pioneering YouTube practice are Gaurav Gupta, an IIM-A alumnus and entrepreneur; Anirban Naskar, an IIT-Delhi alumnus and ed-tech entrepreneur; and Yashika Mittal, a veteran in video production from Fork Media and Network 18. This diverse leadership aims to spearhead digital marketing strategies that are both organic and impactful, thereby reducing dependence on paid marketing.

The effectiveness of Pravis’ services is already evident in its work with prominent brands like Philips, Johnson & Johnson, Jovees, and Care Health Insurance. These collaborations not only validate the potential of Pravis’ revolutionary approach but also hint at the transformative power of organic growth strategies on YouTube.