Prague's Iconic Máj Store Reopens: A New Era of Retail and Entertainment Begins

Prague Morning - On a crisp Sunday, March 24, 2024, Prague's historic Máj department store unveils its transformation. After a comprehensive two-year makeover, the legendary six-floor building ascends, reimagined into a nine-floor modern, multi-purpose hub. Housing over 17,000 square meters of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces, this renaissance marks a significant shift in the city's architectural and cultural landscape.

Revolutionizing Retail Spaces

Martin Klán, a board member of Máj Národní a.s., reveals, "The original single-function Máj will be transformed into a modern, multi-purpose center catering to shopping, dining, cultural, and entertainment needs." The expansion promises a varied service offering, including a Tesco store, diverse restaurants, cafes, florists, accessory shops, and drugstores across the first and second floors. A dedicated food hall, set to accommodate around 750 guests, will feature a mix of fast food and classic snacks from celebrated brands, enriching Prague's gastronomic scene.

Entertainment and Culture Reimagined

The renovation breathes new life into the previously underutilized upper floors, turning them into sanctuaries for entertainment, culture, and education. A standout feature is the top-floor restaurant, providing diners with a 360° panoramic view of Prague, offering an unparalleled dining experience. Initially, the building's facade was to exhibit an art installation by renowned sculptor David Černý. However, recent developments have seen Černý distancing himself from the project, stirring curiosity and speculation.

A Cultural Monument's New Chapter

Owned by AMADEUS Real Estate since 2019, the Máj Národní building, a designated cultural monument, embarked on its CZK 4 billion renovation journey in July 2022 with Metrostav at the helm. Despite controversies, including plans for a facade adorned with giant butterflies made of Spitfire aircraft fuselages, the project has moved forward. While conservationists express concerns, Prague's Department of Monument Care has given the green light, sparking debates on post-war architecture preservation in Prague. The Máj store's reopening not only signifies a retail and cultural renaissance but also underscores the ongoing dialogue between modernization and heritage conservation.