PR Professionals Secures HUDCO Digital Media Mandate, Expands Infrastructure Portfolio

PR Professionals, a leading communications agency, has recently been awarded the digital media mandate for Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), marking a significant expansion in their service portfolio. This partnership is set to elevate HUDCO's digital presence, leveraging the agency's vast experience in the infrastructure sector.
Strategic Partnership for Digital Excellence
Under this new mandate, PR Professionals will oversee the strategic enhancement of HUDCO's digital media footprint across various platforms. The collaboration aims to highlight HUDCO's pivotal role in housing finance and infrastructure project funding in India. Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, the visionary behind PR Professionals, expressed enthusiasm about this collaboration, emphasizing the opportunity to further HUDCO's legacy through innovative digital strategies.
Impressive Track Record in Infrastructure
PR Professionals boasts a robust portfolio within the infrastructure domain, having served numerous prestigious clients including NCRTC, RLDA, IRSDC, and DMRC. Their client-centric approach and insightful strategies have positioned them as the go-to agency for digital media solutions in the infrastructure segment. This new venture with HUDCO reinforces their dominance and expertise in navigating the digital landscape for public sector entities.
Commitment to Excellence and Philanthropy
Since its inception in 2011, PR Professionals has not only set benchmarks in the PR industry but also initiated several philanthropic activities, demonstrating a commitment to societal welfare alongside business excellence. With a team of 150 professionals spread across 18 global offices, the agency continues to innovate in public relations and digital media strategies, making a tangible difference in the communities they serve.
This partnership between PR Professionals and HUDCO is poised to drive significant advancements in digital media outreach for the housing and infrastructure sector, setting new standards for public-private collaboration in India's digital landscape.