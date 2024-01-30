Powerball and Powerball Plus Results: No Jackpot Winners, Prizes Soar

The wait is over. The Powerball and Powerball Plus results for the draw on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, were announced, leaving participants eagerly checking their tickets. The winning numbers for the formidable Powerball draw are 01, 08, 30, 39, 44 with the Powerball being 03. For the equally enticing Powerball Plus, the numbers drawn are 04, 11, 39, 42, 43 with the Powerball landing on 16.

Powerball Jackpot: A Glimmer of Hope

With no jackpot winners for the Powerball, the grand prize now stands at a staggering $174,000,000. Similarly, the Double Play top prize, which also saw no winners, is now a hefty $10,000,000. These massive figures are a testament to the allure of the Powerball lottery and its ability to ignite dreams of life-changing wealth.

Powerball Plus: The Second Chance

For those who may not have been lucky with the Powerball, there is always the Powerball Plus. With no jackpot winners in this draw either, the jackpot has now swelled to $164,000,000, while the Double Play top prize stands at $10,000,000. It is a second chance at fortune and the stakes are as high as ever.

News24 App: A Tool for Lottery Enthusiasts

Participants and enthusiasts are encouraged to download the News24 app, available on both Android and iOS. The app offers a unique feature where users can receive free alerts with the winning numbers immediately after each Lotto draw. This immediate access to results is a boon for lottery players, eliminating the need to hunt for results and ensuring they are the first to know.

Beyond the lottery, the News24 app provides users with a broad spectrum of content including crosswords, sudokus, quizzes related to current events, and a bi-weekly newsletter on wine by editor Dalne Fourie. It's a hub for those seeking a mix of leisure and knowledge.

The publication welcomes feedback from its readers, who are invited to direct their thoughts, complaints, queries, or suggestions to the public editor. This conduit of communication ensures that News24 stays attuned to the needs and desires of its readers, continually refining its journalistic output.