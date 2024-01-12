en English
Business

Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers’ Directive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
In a pivotal move, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has elected to restore power connections to industries previously disconnected over unpaid bills. This decision, a result of the 960th meeting of the NEA’s board of directors on January 12, follows directives from the Council of Ministers. The move holds significance for the industrial sector of the nation, offering a glimmer of hope for economic recovery.

Power Restoration: A Lifeline for Industries

The Council of Ministers issued instructions for the NEA to reconnect these industrial power lines. This significant move aims to bolster Nepal’s industrial sector, crucial for its economic growth. According to the World Bank, Nepal’s economic growth rate is projected to hit five percent in the fiscal year 2024/2025, a significant increase from the current 3.9 percent. Restoring power supply to these industries could be pivotal in reaching this target.

Investigating Disputes: The Inquiry Commission

In addition to the power restoration directive, the Council of Ministers also established an inquiry commission to investigate disputes related to dedicated feeder and trunk lines, specialized electricity lines for industrial customers with high power demands. This commission, formed under the Commission of Inquiry Act of 1969, consists of a three-member team led by former Supreme Court justice Girish Chandra Lal. Other members include the Energy Secretary, Gopal Sigdel, and the Industry Ministry Secretary, Mukunda Prasad Niraula. The team is tasked with reporting their findings within a month.

Implications for the Future

The NEA board received the directive to restore power from the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation on January 11, a day before their meeting. The decision to reconnect power supply lines to industries with outstanding dues showcases the government’s commitment towards industrial growth despite the challenges. NEA reports suggest that 61 industries still have outstanding dues, with 24 of them experiencing power cuts in recent weeks due to non-payment. This decision could serve as a lifeline for these industries, allowing them to resume operations and contribute to Nepal’s economic growth.

Business Energy Nepal
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

