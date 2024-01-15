Power Outage Disrupts Business Operations in New Providence

Businesses and remote-working professionals in New Providence faced significant disruptions due to a prolonged power outage on Friday. The Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) reported a generator trip at both of the island's power stations, which led to a cut-off in the electrical supply from around 11 am.

Impact on Businesses

Among those affected were establishments like the Out East Sports Bar & Lounge, which had to resort to manual order-taking and payment recording. Remote professionals like Marvin Storr also faced difficulties due to the power cut. However, some businesses with their own generator supply were able to continue operations unaffected.

Concerns Over Potential Damage

Aside from immediate operational disruptions, concerns were raised over potential damage to computer systems. Lisa Nabbie of Roberts & Sons Trucking expressed such worries, highlighting the potential detrimental effects of sudden power outages on digital infrastructure.

Restoration Efforts by BPL

BPL reported that the outage was caused by a system disturbance and their teams immediately jumped into action. Electricity was eventually restored later in the afternoon on the same day, alleviating the situation for affected businesses and individuals across the island.