Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?

As the tinsel and baubles of Christmas are packed away and a new year unfolds, the retail industry grapples with the aftershock of the festive season – the influx of returns from unwanted gifts and goods. A significant week for retailers worldwide, the period following the New Year break, is often characterized by voluminous returns, with ‘Takeback Tuesday’, falling on January 2nd, earmarked as the biggest day for returns.

The 2024 ‘Takeback Tuesday’ Scenario

The year 2024 witnessed a slight dip in the post-Christmas returns compared to its predecessor, as reported by the delivery firm ParcelHero. The company estimated the value of goods returned to retailers in the first week after the holiday break to be around £1.4 billion. This figure represented a 6% decrease from the £1.5 billion recorded in 2023. The peak time for courier bookings for returns was logged at 10am on Tuesday, lining up with many people’s return to work after the festivities.

Interpreting the Decline

David Jinks, Head of Consumer Research at ParcelHero, offered insight into this downward trend. Rather than attributing it to a shift in consumer behavior, he ascribed the decline in returns to a potential decrease in Christmas spending. While the environmental consciousness of consumers and the financial strains returns place on smaller retailers are valid considerations, the evidence points towards a lackluster Christmas retail period. Flat sales figures during the holidays led to fewer gifts, and subsequently, fewer returns.

Contrasting Predictions

This interpretation contrasted with a statement made by the Royal Mail, which anticipated a 52% increase in online returns of unwanted Christmas presents compared to the average number of returned parcels in December. The discrepancy highlights the utilization of different benchmarks for comparison by the two firms, painting a multifaceted picture of the post-holiday returns landscape.

In conclusion, while the decrease in returns may provide temporary relief for retailers, it also underscores the potential decline in consumer spending during the holiday season. The post-holiday return period, especially ‘Takeback Tuesday’, thus continues to serve as a revealing indicator of retail trends and consumer behavior.