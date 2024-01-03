en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Post-Christmas Returns Dipped in 2024: A Sign of Declining Christmas Spending?

As the tinsel and baubles of Christmas are packed away and a new year unfolds, the retail industry grapples with the aftershock of the festive season – the influx of returns from unwanted gifts and goods. A significant week for retailers worldwide, the period following the New Year break, is often characterized by voluminous returns, with ‘Takeback Tuesday’, falling on January 2nd, earmarked as the biggest day for returns.

The 2024 ‘Takeback Tuesday’ Scenario

The year 2024 witnessed a slight dip in the post-Christmas returns compared to its predecessor, as reported by the delivery firm ParcelHero. The company estimated the value of goods returned to retailers in the first week after the holiday break to be around £1.4 billion. This figure represented a 6% decrease from the £1.5 billion recorded in 2023. The peak time for courier bookings for returns was logged at 10am on Tuesday, lining up with many people’s return to work after the festivities.

Interpreting the Decline

David Jinks, Head of Consumer Research at ParcelHero, offered insight into this downward trend. Rather than attributing it to a shift in consumer behavior, he ascribed the decline in returns to a potential decrease in Christmas spending. While the environmental consciousness of consumers and the financial strains returns place on smaller retailers are valid considerations, the evidence points towards a lackluster Christmas retail period. Flat sales figures during the holidays led to fewer gifts, and subsequently, fewer returns.

Contrasting Predictions

This interpretation contrasted with a statement made by the Royal Mail, which anticipated a 52% increase in online returns of unwanted Christmas presents compared to the average number of returned parcels in December. The discrepancy highlights the utilization of different benchmarks for comparison by the two firms, painting a multifaceted picture of the post-holiday returns landscape.

In conclusion, while the decrease in returns may provide temporary relief for retailers, it also underscores the potential decline in consumer spending during the holiday season. The post-holiday return period, especially ‘Takeback Tuesday’, thus continues to serve as a revealing indicator of retail trends and consumer behavior.

0
Business
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
Central Pacific Financial Corp., the parent company of Central Pacific Bank, has ushered in the new year with a significant leadership reshuffle. The firm has confirmed Robert Nobriga as the newest member of its board of directors, effective from the 1st of January. Who is Robert Nobriga? Robert Nobriga is not a new face in
Robert Nobriga Joins Central Pacific Financial Corp.'s Board; Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Leadership Updates
BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales
1 min ago
BYD Overtakes Tesla in Q4 Electric Vehicle Sales
Goldman Sachs Eyes Pivotal Role in Bitcoin ETF Management
1 min ago
Goldman Sachs Eyes Pivotal Role in Bitcoin ETF Management
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
44 seconds ago
OPKO Health Announces $200 Million Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry
45 seconds ago
ATRI Survey Seeks to Break Down Barriers for Women in Trucking Industry
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
53 seconds ago
Decoding South Africa's Mining Industry Fiscal Regime: 2023 Update
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
31 seconds
Biden Strengthens Ties with Black Voters; Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
31 seconds
Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions, Major Wind Contract Terminated
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
43 seconds
Political Shift in Louisiana Elections and Challenges in Biden's Reelection Campaign
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
1 min
2024: A Year of Global Turbulence and Korea’s Role in Global Governance
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
2 mins
Barranquilla Stripped of 2027 Pan American Games Hosting Rights
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
2 mins
Collin Oliver To Return For Senior Season at Oklahoma State University
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
2 mins
Monkell Goodwine and Teammates Enter Transfer Portal After Alabama's Season-End
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
3 mins
Alabama's Nick Dunlap: From U.S. Amateur Victory to the 2024 Masters Tournament
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
3 mins
Biden to Launch 2024 Campaign with 'Defend Democracy' Theme
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
5 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
18 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app