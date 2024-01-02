en English
Business

Post Bulletin Launches New Community Service Feature for Public Announcements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
In a bid to keep its audience well-informed and connected, the Post Bulletin has unveiled a novel community service feature. This new platform offers businesses and organizations the ability to publish public service announcements in real-time. These announcements may cover a wide range of topics, including weather closings, holiday schedules, and other community-wide notices. The feature is open to all, whether they are Post Bulletin subscribers or not.

Empowering Community Communication

From school closures to daycare center updates, college and university notices, civic group activities, government office statuses, business hours alterations, sporting event changes, to medical facility alerts, the new feature aims to cover all significant community events. This initiative is designed to ensure the public is never in the dark about occurrences that could disrupt their daily activities. Organizations can communicate delays, closures, or confirmations of remaining open, thus providing residents with timely and accurate information.

Easy Access to Information

Organizations wishing to use this service can gain access by simply filling out a form on the Post Bulletin’s website. The newsroom then provides login credentials for posting announcements. Once posted, these announcements are available on the Post Bulletin’s website in real-time, allowing the public to stay updated on the latest developments. The system is automated to ensure that during severe weather or other significant events, the relevant announcements are published promptly as a reader service.

More Than Just a News Source

The Post Bulletin’s initiative is a prime example of how news platforms can serve as more than just purveyors of news. By offering their platform as a conduit for vital community updates, they are fostering a sense of community, encouraging open communication, and ensuring that everyone, irrespective of their subscription status, remains informed and prepared. As we move further into the digital age, such initiatives set a precedent for other news outlets to follow, underlining the importance of evolving with the times and serving the community in multifaceted ways.

Business Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

