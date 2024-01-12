en English
Business

Portugal Greenlights High-Speed Railway Project Connecting Lisbon and Porto

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Portugal Greenlights High-Speed Railway Project Connecting Lisbon and Porto

In a move that promises to revolutionize Portugal’s transportation landscape, the country’s caretaker government has given a green light to an international tender for the construction and operation of the first section of a high-speed railway connecting Lisbon and Porto. This decision has arrived just in time to qualify for substantial EU funds, a sum of 729 million euros from the Connecting Europe Facility, earmarked for the ambitious project, which is projected to cost over 5.5 billion euros.

Lisbon-Porto in 75 minutes

Upon completion, the railway is set to drastically reduce the travel time between Lisbon, the capital, and Porto, Portugal’s second-largest city, from over three hours to a mere 75 minutes. This will not only boost intercity connectivity but also significantly contribute to reducing motorway and air traffic.

Project Execution and Phases

The project is slated for execution under a public-private partnership. Private enterprises will shoulder the responsibility of constructing the railway within five years and operating it for the subsequent 25 years. The first phase, covering a distance of more than 120 km with an estimated cost of 3.55 billion euros, involves the section between Porto and Aveiro and is targeted for completion by 2028. Following this, a second phase will extend the connection from Coimbra to Carregado. The costs for the final phase, which will see the railway reach Lisbon, are yet to be determined.

Carbon Neutrality and Opposition

The high-speed railway initiative aligns with Portugal’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. However, the project faces resistance from certain municipalities and environmentalists, casting a shadow of uncertainty over its execution. As Portugal embarks on this substantial infrastructural undertaking, the world watches with keen interest.

Business Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

