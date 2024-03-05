Ports of Indiana Bolsters Leadership Team to Fuel Expansion: Strategic Hires and Promotions Announced

With an eye towards significant growth and operational enhancement, the Ports of Indiana has announced a series of strategic personnel changes, including the appointment of a new General Counsel, the promotion of a Director of Project Delivery, and the return of a seasoned Billing and Office Coordinator. Jody Peacock, CEO of the organization, underscores the pivotal roles these individuals are expected to play in the Ports’ future endeavors, highlighting their diverse experiences and backgrounds as instrumental to the Ports’ expansion strategy.

Strategic Appointments and Promotions

Doug Kowalski steps into the role of General Counsel, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his tenure in various legal capacities across both the public and private sectors. His appointment is seen as a crucial move for the quasi-governmental enterprise, particularly with the organization’s ongoing expansion efforts. Kowalski's legal expertise, honed through his work as an attorney with Kroger Gardis & Regas and numerous key legal positions within Indiana's public sector, is expected to provide a solid foundation for the Ports’ future legal and regulatory endeavors.

Julie Petree’s elevation to Director of Project Delivery comes after a brief but impactful tenure with the Ports of Indiana, where she has been instrumental in advancing the organization's largest capital projects since June 2022. Her background in managing multi-million-dollar construction projects with DLZ Indiana positions her as a key leader in steering the Ports’ project delivery to new heights.

Kasia Kaffenberger’s return as Billing and Office Coordinator at the Mount Vernon port brings back a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience. Having previously worked in the same role, her understanding of the port's operations and her diverse background in office administration, property management, and medical assisting are anticipated to significantly contribute to the port's operational efficiency.

Supporting Expansion and Growth

These strategic personnel changes are aligned with the Ports of Indiana's broader vision for growth and operational excellence. By bolstering its leadership team, the Ports aim to enhance its capabilities and drive economic growth through its maritime operations. The appointments of Kowalski, Petree, and Kaffenberger are seen as key moves in ensuring that the Ports of Indiana remain competitive and continue to contribute significantly to Indiana’s economic development.

Looking Ahead: Implications for the Ports of Indiana

With these strategic personnel changes, the Ports of Indiana is setting the stage for a new chapter in its history. The diverse experiences and backgrounds of the newly appointed and promoted individuals are expected to bring fresh perspectives and drive innovation within the organization. As the Ports of Indiana continues to focus on expansion and enhancing its operational capabilities, the impact of these changes on the organization's growth trajectory will be closely watched by industry stakeholders and the wider community.

As the Ports of Indiana embarks on this ambitious path of growth and expansion, the strategic reshaping of its leadership team marks a significant milestone in its journey. The integration of seasoned professionals with proven track records in their respective fields underscores the organization's commitment to excellence and its vision for the future. With these changes, the Ports of Indiana is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, fostering economic growth and contributing to the prosperity of the region.