Portage Point Partners Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Strategic Hires

Portage Point Partners, LLC, a leading financial services firm specializing in advisory, consulting, interim management, and investment banking, has made two significant strategic hires to bolster its Investment Banking and Performance Improvement Practices. This move underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering growth and providing exceptional service to middle market stakeholders.

Matthew Fan Joins as Head of Technology

Matthew Fan, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in investment banking and M&A advisory, is coming on board as the Managing Director and Head of Technology. Fan's robust track record includes advising both public and private technology companies on strategic acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, corporate divestitures, and other major transactions. Prior to joining Portage Point, Fan honed his skills as part of the Technology team at Jefferies, a global investment banking firm.

John McKinnis Enhances the Performance Improvement Practice

John McKinnis, another industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in operations and corporate transformation, has joined the firm's Performance Improvement Practice. McKinnis' extensive background includes pivotal roles such as Managing Director and Global Lean Program Leader at Alvarez & Marsal, a worldwide professional services firm, and a decade-long tenure with General Electric, one of the largest and most diverse multinational conglomerates.

Portage Point's Commitment to Growth and Excellence

The addition of Fan and McKinnis is part of Portage Point's strategic plan to further expand its team with highly skilled professionals. This is in line with the firm's aim to navigate complexities and drive sustainable growth for its clients throughout the business and investment lifecycle. Portage Point offers a broad range of services, including transaction advisory and execution, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround, and financial restructuring. The firm's integrated platform is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of the middle market. Its ongoing success is a testament to its ability to provide innovative solutions and achieve outstanding results for its clients.