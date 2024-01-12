en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Port of Takoradi Set for Expansion: New Terminal Operational by 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
Port of Takoradi Set for Expansion: New Terminal Operational by 2024

In a strategic maneuver to bolster its container traffic capacity, the Port of Takoradi in Ghana is gearing up for a significant expansion. Peter Amo Bediako, the Director of the Port, has unveiled plans for a collaborative project with partners, including Ibistek, to inaugurate a new container terminal by the first quarter of 2024.

Surge in Total Port Traffic

The port, one of Ghana’s most vital maritime hubs, reported a 5% growth in total port traffic, recording 7.1 million metric tons by the end of November 2023. This figure marks an improvement from the 6.7 million metric tons reported in the previous year. The surge in traffic underscores the port’s evolving role as a critical fulcrum in Ghana’s export economy.

Export Traffic: A Tale of Two Minerals

The year 2023 witnessed a noteworthy rise in the export traffic of two key minerals – manganese and bauxite. Manganese exports increased to 2.9 million metric tons, underscoring the country’s growing mining industry. Furthermore, bauxite exports saw a dramatic 129% rise, reaching 1.08 million metric tons. These figures underline the growing significance of the Port of Takoradi in Ghana’s mineral export industry.

A Dip in Container Traffic and Vessel Calls

Despite the positive trends in total port traffic and mineral exports, the port registered a decrease in the number of containers handled, from 27,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022 to 25,808 TEUs in 2023. Similarly, vessel calls dropped from 856 in 2022 to 801 in 2023. To mitigate these trends, the management is aiming to enhance service delivery and continues to engage with the media to keep the public informed and involved.

In the wake of these developments, the Port of Takoradi is poised for a transformative year in 2024. Through strategic collaborations, increased capacity, and improved service delivery, the port is preparing to navigate the choppy waters of global maritime trade, enhancing not just its standing but also contributing significantly to Ghana’s growing economy.

0
Africa Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
15 mins ago
South Africa's Genocide Allegations Against Israel at ICJ: A Legal Battle Underway
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies’ accusation that South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is antisemitic has sparked heated debates. The South African legal team has charged the Israeli government with a planned obliteration of the Palestinian people in Gaza, alleging a violation of the Genocide Convention. Israeli
South Africa's Genocide Allegations Against Israel at ICJ: A Legal Battle Underway
Africa's Week in Pictures: Cultural Fusion and Sociopolitical Insights
1 hour ago
Africa's Week in Pictures: Cultural Fusion and Sociopolitical Insights
Prosecution Rests Case in Activist Bon Kalindo's Trial: A Potential Landmark for Freedom of Expression
2 hours ago
Prosecution Rests Case in Activist Bon Kalindo's Trial: A Potential Landmark for Freedom of Expression
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
55 mins ago
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
1 hour ago
Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
1 hour ago
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Latest Headlines
World News
Cam Davis Surges Ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii
41 seconds
Cam Davis Surges Ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii
The Global Implications of Taiwan's Elections and the Boycott Maldives Campaign
1 min
The Global Implications of Taiwan's Elections and the Boycott Maldives Campaign
Cam Davis Seizes Two-Stroke Lead Amidst Challenging Winds at Sony Open
2 mins
Cam Davis Seizes Two-Stroke Lead Amidst Challenging Winds at Sony Open
Ghanaian MP Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Special Prosecutor: A Tangle of Governance and Accountability
2 mins
Ghanaian MP Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Special Prosecutor: A Tangle of Governance and Accountability
BJP to Infuse Fresh Faces in Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: A Strategic Shift
4 mins
BJP to Infuse Fresh Faces in Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections: A Strategic Shift
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
4 mins
Unveiled: Granddaughters Expose Elder Abuse in Care Home
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
9 mins
Deadly Avalanche Triggers Large-Scale Rescue Operation at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort
TMC Declines Seat Sharing Negotiations with Congress: A Strategic Move in Indian Politics
9 mins
TMC Declines Seat Sharing Negotiations with Congress: A Strategic Move in Indian Politics
Cold Weather to Add an Extra Layer of Challenge in Mohali Cricket Match
10 mins
Cold Weather to Add an Extra Layer of Challenge in Mohali Cricket Match
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app