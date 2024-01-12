Port of Takoradi Set for Expansion: New Terminal Operational by 2024

In a strategic maneuver to bolster its container traffic capacity, the Port of Takoradi in Ghana is gearing up for a significant expansion. Peter Amo Bediako, the Director of the Port, has unveiled plans for a collaborative project with partners, including Ibistek, to inaugurate a new container terminal by the first quarter of 2024.

Surge in Total Port Traffic

The port, one of Ghana’s most vital maritime hubs, reported a 5% growth in total port traffic, recording 7.1 million metric tons by the end of November 2023. This figure marks an improvement from the 6.7 million metric tons reported in the previous year. The surge in traffic underscores the port’s evolving role as a critical fulcrum in Ghana’s export economy.

Export Traffic: A Tale of Two Minerals

The year 2023 witnessed a noteworthy rise in the export traffic of two key minerals – manganese and bauxite. Manganese exports increased to 2.9 million metric tons, underscoring the country’s growing mining industry. Furthermore, bauxite exports saw a dramatic 129% rise, reaching 1.08 million metric tons. These figures underline the growing significance of the Port of Takoradi in Ghana’s mineral export industry.

A Dip in Container Traffic and Vessel Calls

Despite the positive trends in total port traffic and mineral exports, the port registered a decrease in the number of containers handled, from 27,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022 to 25,808 TEUs in 2023. Similarly, vessel calls dropped from 856 in 2022 to 801 in 2023. To mitigate these trends, the management is aiming to enhance service delivery and continues to engage with the media to keep the public informed and involved.

In the wake of these developments, the Port of Takoradi is poised for a transformative year in 2024. Through strategic collaborations, increased capacity, and improved service delivery, the port is preparing to navigate the choppy waters of global maritime trade, enhancing not just its standing but also contributing significantly to Ghana’s growing economy.