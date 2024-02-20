Port of Oakland Welcomes Carolyn Almquist as New Maritime Marketing Manager to Spearhead Expansion

In a strategic move aimed at expanding its global footprint, the Port of Oakland has appointed Carolyn Almquist as its new Maritime Marketing Manager. Almquist, who brings a wealth of 25 years of international trade experience to the table, is poised to drive the Port's ambitions of growing its maritime business portfolio and securing a stronger presence in overseas markets.

Advertisment

A Rich Tapestry of Experience

Almquist's professional journey is marked by a significant tenure at American President Lines (APL), a renowned subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group. There, she rose through the ranks to eventually serve as the Head of Cargo Flow (Americas), showcasing her adeptness at navigating the complex terrain of global logistics. Her role as Senior Director of Transpacific Export Trade at APL further solidified her expertise, where she was instrumental in enhancing U.S. West Coast ports' market share through strategic planning and execution.

Strategic Vision for the Port of Oakland

Advertisment

The Port's decision to bring Almquist on board underscores a clear vision for the future. According to Maritime Director Bryan Brandes, her appointment is critical to the Port's overarching strategy to not just expand, but also to optimize its operations to better serve international trade dynamics. Almquist's extensive background in leveraging foreign market opportunities and her proven track record in developing strategic market plans are expected to be key in achieving these ambitious goals.

Leveraging Experience for Future Growth

Almquist is stepping into her new role with a clear agenda to leverage her vast experience for the Port of Oakland's benefit. Her prior successes in securing dominant positions for U.S. West Coast ports in the global trade arena speak volumes about her capability to fulfill the Port's objectives. By focusing on promoting international trade and optimizing business operations, Almquist is set to make significant strides in ensuring the Port's growth and expansion into new markets.

In summarizing, the Port of Oakland's strategic hiring of Carolyn Almquist as its Maritime Marketing Manager marks a notable milestone in its journey towards becoming a pivotal player in the international maritime industry. With Almquist's deep-seated knowledge and broad experience, the Port aims to chart a course toward uncharted waters, seeking to claim a more prominent position in global trade. The fusion of her strategic insight and the Port's operational capabilities heralds a promising future for Oakland's maritime business expansion.