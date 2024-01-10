en English
Business

Port of Colombo Sees Surge in Container Volumes Amid Red Sea Route Avoidance

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Port of Colombo Sees Surge in Container Volumes Amid Red Sea Route Avoidance

The Port of Colombo, Sri Lanka, is riding a wave of increased transshipment container volumes as major shipping lines navigate around the Cape of Good Hope, shunning the Red Sea due to recent attacks on commercial vessels. This strategic pivot has led to a substantial 80 percent uptick in the daily handling of containers at the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA)-owned terminal—rising from an average of 5000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) to approximately 8000 TEUs.

Redirection Breeds Growth

This growth comes in the wake of reported decreases in transshipment volumes during the final two months of the previous year. As mainline ships steer clear of the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, they are unloading their containers at Colombo, using feeder vessels to transport them to the Middle East. In 2023, the Port of Colombo reported handling 6.951 million TEUs, a modest 1.17 percent increase from the preceding year, with SLPA’s volumes growing by 2 percent to 1.925 million TEUs.

Concerns and Preparations

While the current surge is a welcome development, industry experts express concern over the sustainability of this growth in the face of the volatile geopolitical situation. There are early indications of some shipping lines bypassing the Port of Colombo in favor of the shorter route through Singapore. However, in anticipation of sustained growth, the port is actively preparing to bolster its capacity. The semi-operational East Container Terminal is being geared towards handling a target of 7 million TEUs in container volumes this year.

Rising Freight Rates

Parallel to this surge, the industry is grappling with a sharp escalation in freight rates. Rates have soared by 30 percent in January alone, over and above the 40-50 percent hikes previously experienced. As the Chinese New Year looms, additional rate hikes are expected, compounding pressures on an already strained shipping industry.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

