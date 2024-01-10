en English
Business

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Decrease in Throughput, Plans for Future Sustainability

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
Port of Antwerp-Bruges Reports Decrease in Throughput, Plans for Future Sustainability

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges, one of the world’s key maritime gateways, experienced a dip in cargo throughput in 2023. The port reported a total of 271 million tonnes, marking a 5.5% decrease from the previous year’s figures. This downturn was largely attributed to global economic deceleration and reduced industrial production and trade flows, influenced by unfolding geopolitical tensions.

A Mixed Bag of Fortunes

Despite the overall decrease, the port witnessed an increase in its market share in the container segment within the Hamburg – Le Havre range, growing to 30.2%. This growth has been attributed to strategic advantages deriving from the merger. However, container throughput experienced a dip of 6.3% in tonnes, and 7.2% in TEUs.

Liquid bulk throughput also took a hit with a 2.1% drop, showing mixed results across different fuel types. The chemical sector, a significant player in the port’s operations, saw a throughput decline of 8.1%, impacted by high production costs and low demand. Conventional break bulk volumes reverted to pre-pandemic levels, resulting in a sharp 18.8% decrease. Steel handling also experienced a downturn by 16.9%, reflecting the decreased production and demand in Europe.

Roll-on/roll-off traffic slightly decreased by 2.1%, but in a glimmer of positive news, new car throughput increased by 9.0%. The dry bulk segment saw a considerable 13.9% decrease, with coal and fertilizers being the most affected. On the brighter side, Zeebrugge, part of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, registered a record year for cruise ships and passenger movements, demonstrating the port’s resilience and versatility.

Looking Ahead: Embracing the Future

Despite a challenging year, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges remains undeterred. With eyes firmly set on the future, the port has charted out ambitious plans for a €2.9 billion investment over the next decade. This investment is earmarked for infrastructure, energy supply, and energy transition initiatives.

Key projects in the pipeline include the Warmtenet Antwerpen Noord, the NextGen District, renewable energy importation, and the introduction of methanol-powered and electric vessels. The port is also actively working on CO2 reduction strategies, such as a CCS terminal. Additionally, the port plans on developing shore power facilities, further contributing to its sustainability goals.

Despite a decrease in vessel calls by 4.2%, the port saw the total gross tonnage increase by 2.6%, indicating larger vessels calling at the port. This attests to the port’s capacity to handle larger vessels and demonstrates its importance in the international maritime trade.

As the Port of Antwerp-Bruges navigates the challenging waters of global economic trends and geopolitical tensions, it remains committed to its role as a pioneer in the maritime sector, steadfastly steering towards a future defined by sustainability, resilience, and strategic growth.

0
Business Europe Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

