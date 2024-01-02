en English
Automotive

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Fisker Inc. for Potential Securities Fraud

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
Pomerantz LLP Investigates Fisker Inc. for Potential Securities Fraud

On behalf of investors of Fisker Inc., Pomerantz LLP, a law firm renowned for its prowess in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has initiated an investigation into potential securities fraud or other unlawful business practices by the automotive company. The investigation was instigated by a cascade of events that started on November 8, 2023, when Fisker unexpectedly delayed its third quarter financial results.

The Delay and Its Impact

The financial results, initially intended for release before the market opened, were rescheduled to after market closing on November 13, 2023. The sudden departure of the company’s Chief Accounting Officer and the subsequent appointment of a new one were the reasons cited for the delay. The announcement set off a negative reaction in the market, leading to an 8.7% slump in Fisker’s stock price.

Financial Shortfalls and Internal Weaknesses

When the financial results were eventually disclosed on November 13, they fell significantly short of consensus estimates. The company itself recognized material weaknesses in its internal controls, which led to further erosion of its stock price during intraday trading on November 14.

Noncompliance Notice and Stock Price Plunge

Following these revelations, on November 20, Fisker received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange for failing to comply with the timely filing of its quarterly report. This news sparked another decline in the company’s stock price, this time by a substantial 14.89%.

Incorrect Expense Recording Revealed

The final blow came on November 22 when Fisker filed its Form 10-Q report, bringing to light an incorrect recording of approximately $20 million of expenses and additional inventory adjustments. These adjustments augmented the net loss by $4.0 million. This revelation is a significant part of the ongoing investigation by Pomerantz LLP, a firm known for its successful class action litigation history and recovery of billions in damages for class members.

Automotive Business Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

