Pomerantz LLP Investigates EHang Holdings Ltd. on Behalf of Investors Following Damaging Hindenburg Report

Pomerantz LLP, a renowned law firm with a robust record in corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation, has initiated an investigation into EHang Holdings Ltd., a company trading on NASDAQ under the ticker EH. The probe is centered around potential securities fraud or other illicit business practices.

Under the Scrutiny of Hindenburg Research

The investigation was triggered by a report released by Hindenburg Research, a well-known short-seller. The research firm accused EHang of maintaining a deceptive order book, with deals purportedly characterized as ‘dead’ or ‘abandoned.’ The report also cast doubt on EHang’s valuation, leading to a significant market reaction.

EHang’s Stock Price Takes a Hit

Following the publication of the Hindenburg Report on November 7, 2023, EHang’s stock price plunged by 12.7%, closing at a meager $13.06 per share. The decline reflected the market’s response to the allegations leveled against the Company by Hindenburg Research.

Possible Repercussions for EHang and its Investors

This development could have far-reaching implications for EHang and its investors. Pomerantz LLP has forged a reputation for recovering billions of dollars in damages for class members in similar cases. This track record could spell trouble for EHang if the law firm uncovers evidence supporting the claims of securities fraud or other unlawful practices.

Investors in EHang who feel they may have been impacted by these developments are urged to reach out to Danielle Peyton for details on joining the class-action lawsuit against the company.