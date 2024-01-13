en English
Polylactic Acid Market Set for Significant Growth, Valuation Projected to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2032

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
The global market for polylactic acid (PLA), a prevalent bioplastic, is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, with its value expected to rise from one billion U.S. dollars in 2022 to an estimated 3.2 billion by 2032. This forecast indicates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9 percent during this period. The anticipated surge in PLA’s market value underlines the growing demand for biodegradable materials and the expanding applications of bioplastics across diverse industries.

PLA Leads the Biodegradable Plastics Market

Currently, PLA is at the forefront of the biodegradable plastics market, its versatility making it a preferred choice across several sectors. The overall sales revenue for biodegradable plastics is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2031, flourishing at a CAGR of 6.5 from 2021 to 2031. Europe is the market leader, given its stringent regulations and strong focus on sustainability. This growth is fueled by a global shift towards more sustainable and environmentally responsible alternatives in various industries.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging

One of the key drivers of PLA’s market growth is the burgeoning demand for sustainable packaging solutions, especially in the food and beverage sector. The Biodegradable Films Market, which extensively uses PLA, is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023-2030. The Asia Pacific region holds a substantial share (45%) of this market, propelled by environmental challenges in China and India’s burgeoning packaging industry. However, the high production costs of biodegradable films could potentially hamper market growth.

Bioplastics: A Versatile Solution

Bioplastics, with PLA leading the way, are finding applications in an increasing variety of sectors. About 43 percent of the global production capacities of bioplastics, which totalled 2.18 million tonnes in 2023, is destined for the packaging market. In addition to packaging, bioplastics are also finding usage in agriculture, horticulture, consumer electronics, and the automotive industry, demonstrating their vast potential and versatility.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

