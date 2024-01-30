poLight Showcases TLens with Thorlabs' Cage Plates at SPIE Photonics West 2024

In an innovative display of technology, poLight ASA, a Norwegian firm, unveiled their proprietary TLens product working in tandem with Thorlabs' cage plates at SPIE Photonics West 2024. This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward in the field of tunable optics, demonstrating the technology's potential and paving the way for future advancements.

Revolutionizing Tunable Optics

The spotlight of the event was the integration of Thorlabs' new 16 mm and 30 mm cage plates with poLight's TLens. The TLens is a unique polymer and piezo MEMS-based tunable lens, known for its rapid focusing capabilities. With a focal range extending from infinity to 20 cm, it is ideally suited for laser systems. This integration facilitates design engineers in seamlessly incorporating tunable optics into their photonics applications.

Unlocking New Possibilities

The marriage of TLens and Thorlabs' cage plates is expected to unlock a wealth of new applications, significantly enhancing optical performance in various laser beam-based systems. PoLight's TLens technology stands out for its compact size, low power consumption, high speed, and constant field of view, all of which together offer vast possibilities for improvements in user experience and future innovation.

While the technology is being showcased at SPIE Photonics West 2024, the applications of TLens reach far beyond this event. Its potential use cases span various devices like smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems, and medical equipment.