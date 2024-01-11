Polestar Welcomes New Leadership: A Fresh Steering for the Future

In a significant shake-up, Polestar, an acclaimed automotive company, has reshuffled its leadership deck. The company has welcomed Winfried Vahland to its Board of Directors, a seasoned veteran with broad experience across the automotive industry. Vahland’s illustrious career spans key roles at heavyweights like Volkswagen Group China, Skoda Auto, Volvo Cars, and Proton Holdings.

New Leadership, New Directions

Polestar’s chairman, Hakan Samuelsson, has expressed complete confidence in Vahland’s ability to guide the company toward profitable growth and development. His addition to the board is expected to be instrumental in shaping Polestar’s foreseeable future. As the company navigates the twists and turns of the automotive industry, the value of Vahland’s experience cannot be overstated.

Meanwhile, Per Ansgar steps into the role of interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Johan Malmqvist. The search for a permanent replacement is ongoing. Ansgar, with his nearly three decades of finance experience, including tenures at Geely Sweden Holding and Volvo Cars, is well-equipped to steer the financial helm of the company.

Global Sales in Capable Hands

Another notable change is within the realm of sales. Kristian Elvefors has been appointed as the Global Head of Sales, taking over from Mike Whittington. With over two decades of experience in various commercial roles within the automotive sector, Elvefors is anticipated to propel Polestar’s global sales to new heights.

Transitioning Forward

Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, expressed gratitude towards the outgoing team members for their dedicated service. He also warmly welcomed the new appointees, underlining their pivotal roles in achieving the company’s business plan and cash flow breakeven target by 2025. The changes will officially take effect from January 15, 2024, with the outgoing personnel assisting in the transition to ensure a smooth handover.

In its press release, Polestar also included forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning its future plans and performance. The company acknowledges that these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may impact the actual results.