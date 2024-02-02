PM Modi to Lay Foundation for New Thermal Power Plant in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to break ground for a new 2,400 MegaWatt Supercritical Thermal power plant in Sambalpur, Odisha – a key step towards India's commitment to a sustainable, secure energy future. This initiative forms part of an overarching vision to establish Thermal Power Plants at pit-head locations, aimed at minimizing the costs associated with coal transportation.

Investing in Thermal Power

The Ministry of Coal has given the green light for a 3x800 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant at Talabira, which is slated to be managed by NLC India Limited (NLCIL). The Talabira coal mines, allocated to NLCIL, boast reserves of 553 million tonnes and a peak rated capacity of 23 million tonnes. The plant is projected to produce electricity at Rs. 3.65 per unit, a figure that significantly undercuts other thermal power plants operating within India.

Boosting India's Energy Security

The Talabira Thermal power project, with an estimated value exceeding Rs 27,000 Crore, aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and is expected to fortify the nation's energy security while stimulating economic growth. The plant will employ higher efficiency measures, showcase a reduced carbon footprint, and feature a 10% biomass co-firing initiative.

Distributing Power Across States

The power generated by the plant will be distributed among several states, with Power Purchase Agreements already secured. BHEL has been awarded the EPC contract for the Main Plant at Rs 18,255 crore. The first 800 MW unit is set to be operational in 52 months, followed by additional units coming online every six months thereafter.

This project signifies a substantial move towards sustainable energy, underlining India's dedication to environmental conservation. As India continues to invest in thermal power, it reinforces its position as a global leader in the transition to a sustainable energy future.