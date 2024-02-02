PM Modi to Address India's Largest Mobility Exhibition at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam

In a significant stride towards asserting India's prowess in the global mobility and automotive sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The expo, hailed as the largest of its kind in the country, will unveil India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains.

Unveiling India's Mobility Strength

With the participation of over 800 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, the expo will be a spectacle of cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and innovations in mobility. The event will feature 28 vehicle manufacturers and 600 auto component manufacturers, with over 1000 brands from 13 global markets presenting a wide array of products, technologies, and services. The expo is also set to include various activities such as exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion, and public attractions like go-karting.

State Sessions: A Platform for Collaboration

The state sessions at the expo will provide a unique opportunity for states to present their regional contributions and initiatives. By doing so, the expo aims to foster national and regional collaboration for comprehensive mobility solutions, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

PM Modi's Address: A Boost to the Mobility Sector

PM Modi's address at the event is expected to underscore the government's commitment to the mobility sector. The Prime Minister will likely highlight the transformative impact of policies like the National Gati Shakti Masterplan and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in accelerating trade and transportation. The address will also underline the mobility sector's pivotal role in propelling India towards a vibrant future.