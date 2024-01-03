PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

January 2024 marks a new chapter for PlayStation Plus subscribers with the addition of new titles – ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’. These games, part of the monthly offerings, reiterate PlayStation’s commitment to providing a diverse, quality gaming experience to its members. This development is in line with Sony’s ongoing efforts to enhance the value proposition of its popular subscription service, which offers online multiplayer options, free games, and exclusive PlayStation Store discounts.

A Glimpse into the New Additions

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ is a direct sequel to ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’, following the adventures of siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune. On the other hand, ‘Evil West’ is a third-person, wild west-themed shooter starring Jesse Rentier. Both games can be claimed by subscribers until February 5, 2024.

More to Come for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

PlayStation Plus is set to reveal more surprises for its subscribers with Extra and Premium games scheduled for release on January 10th. Following these releases, the games will be available for play from January 16th. PlayStation has also hinted at the announcement of February 2024 Essentials on January 31st, creating an air of anticipation among its users.

Sign Offs and Opportunities

As new games find their way to the PlayStation Plus platform, several games will be leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on January 23rd. These include ‘It Takes Two’, ‘Devil May Cry 5’, ‘Pillars of Eternity 2’, and ‘Snowrunner’. Amidst these changes, PlayStation Plus also offers its subscribers a chance to win a brand new PS5 console by answering five questions, making the start of 2024 even more exciting for its community.