en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

January 2024 marks a new chapter for PlayStation Plus subscribers with the addition of new titles – ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’. These games, part of the monthly offerings, reiterate PlayStation’s commitment to providing a diverse, quality gaming experience to its members. This development is in line with Sony’s ongoing efforts to enhance the value proposition of its popular subscription service, which offers online multiplayer options, free games, and exclusive PlayStation Store discounts.

A Glimpse into the New Additions

‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ is a direct sequel to ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’, following the adventures of siblings Amicia and Hugo de Rune. On the other hand, ‘Evil West’ is a third-person, wild west-themed shooter starring Jesse Rentier. Both games can be claimed by subscribers until February 5, 2024.

More to Come for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

PlayStation Plus is set to reveal more surprises for its subscribers with Extra and Premium games scheduled for release on January 10th. Following these releases, the games will be available for play from January 16th. PlayStation has also hinted at the announcement of February 2024 Essentials on January 31st, creating an air of anticipation among its users.

Sign Offs and Opportunities

As new games find their way to the PlayStation Plus platform, several games will be leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium on January 23rd. These include ‘It Takes Two’, ‘Devil May Cry 5’, ‘Pillars of Eternity 2’, and ‘Snowrunner’. Amidst these changes, PlayStation Plus also offers its subscribers a chance to win a brand new PS5 console by answering five questions, making the start of 2024 even more exciting for its community.

0
Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India's Corporate Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspire Responsible Businesses

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry

By Salman Akhtar

Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong's Financial Prowess to Boost Ear ...
@Business · 52 seconds
Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong's Financial Prowess to Boost Ear ...
heart comment 0
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement

By Salman Khan

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement
Resurgence of US Dollar and Treasury Yields: Impact on Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin

By BNN Correspondents

Resurgence of US Dollar and Treasury Yields: Impact on Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin
Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian’s Georgia Megafactory

By Geeta Pillai

Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian's Georgia Megafactory
CCP Approves Deep-Sea Shipping Merger, Signalling Foreign Interest in Pakistan’s Cargo Industry

By Rizwan Shah

CCP Approves Deep-Sea Shipping Merger, Signalling Foreign Interest in Pakistan's Cargo Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
12 seconds
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
22 seconds
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
30 seconds
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
48 seconds
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
51 seconds
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
55 seconds
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
58 seconds
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
1 min
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
1 min
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app