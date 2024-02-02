Playkot's Spring Valley Hits 11 Million Installations, Expands into China

Limassol-based mobile game producer, Playkot, is celebrating a significant achievement as its popular adventure farm game, Spring Valley, surpasses an impressive 11 million installations. The company took to LinkedIn to share this milestone, extending a heartfelt thank you to players globally and lauding the hard work and dedication of the project team.

Spring Valley: A Farming Adventure

Available on Google Play, Spring Valley ushers players into the captivating role of a farmer. The game is set in a scenic valley, brimming with mysteries and secrets waiting to be unravelled. Players are tasked with a multitude of farming activities, including planting and harvesting crops, raising animals, and completing intriguing quests.

Spring Valley's Expansion into China

In March, Spring Valley broadened its reach significantly by securing a Chinese ISBN license. This license, a prerequisite for foreign games to launch in China, opened the door for Spring Valley to be made available on the iOS App Store and local Android app stores. This accomplishment positioned Spring Valley as one of merely 27 foreign games licensed by China's National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) at the time.

Playkot's Journey and Recognition

Playkot's journey began in 2009, founded by Alexander Pavlov and Oleg Sysoev. In an interview with GOLD magazine, CEO Alexander Pavlov shed some light on the company's origins and its dedication to mobile gaming. This focus has paid off, with Playkot being named in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 for the Middle East and Cyprus in 2023. The company's success story continues to be written, with Spring Valley attracting over 1.3 million monthly players, a testament to its growing global popularity.