Playkot's Spring Valley Game Surpasses 11 Million Installations, Expands to China

The picturesque mobile game, Spring Valley, developed by the Limassol-based company Playkot, has reached an impressive milestone of over 11 million installations, as announced via the company's LinkedIn page. This idyllic farm adventure game invites users to step into the shoes of a farmer, cultivate their own story, and engage in an immersive, interactive experience.

Immersive Gameplay and Global Expansion

Spring Valley captivates its audience with a variety of tasks such as planting and harvesting crops, raising animals, and embarking on quests and adventures. Players also have the opportunity to unravel mysteries and secrets alongside virtual villagers, further enhancing the game's appeal. In March, Spring Valley was granted a coveted Chinese ISBN license by the National Press and Publication Administration of China (NPPA). This significant achievement, which saw the game join the ranks of only 27 foreign games with such a license, paved the way for Spring Valley's launch in China on both iOS and local Android app stores.

Recognitions and Achievements

Playkot's success extends beyond Spring Valley's growing user base. The company has recently been recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 for the Middle East and Cyprus. This recognition is testament to Playkot's commitment to innovation and its consistent delivery of engaging, high-quality games.

Insights from the CEO

In an interview with GOLD magazine, Alexander Pavlov, the co-founder and CEO of Playkot, provided insights into the company's inception in 2009, and their unwavering focus on mobile games. Additionally, boasting over 1.3 million monthly players, Spring Valley stands as a testament to the company's widespread popularity and user engagement.