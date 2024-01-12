en English
Business

Platformer Leaves Substack: A Mark of Independence in Digital Publishing

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Platformer Leaves Substack: A Mark of Independence in Digital Publishing

In a significant move that underscores the shifting dynamics of digital publishing, online publication Platformer has decided to migrate off Substack, a renowned subscription-based newsletter platform. The primary motivation for this departure stems from a desire for more autonomy in content dissemination and audience engagement.

Platformer’s Declaration of Independence

Platformer, a widely-followed newsletter at Substack, is leaving the platform in the wake of a brewing controversy over Substack’s stance on content moderation. Platformer’s founder, Casey Newton, has voiced concerns over Substack’s handling of extremist content, particularly those promoting Nazi ideologies. He stated that the publication could no longer align its principles with Substack’s policies, which have demonstrated a reluctance towards proactive content moderation.

Migrating to Ghost: A Strategic Move

Platformer has chosen Ghost, a nonprofit and open-source publishing platform, as its new home. Ghost’s commitment to remove pro-Nazi content and eschew the recommendation infrastructure that Substack has implemented was a significant factor in Platformer’s decision. Newton’s newsletter, with a robust subscriber base exceeding 170,000, is set for migration to Ghost, which prohibits content promoting violence or threatening actions towards others.

Implications for the Digital Publishing Landscape

This incident reflects a broader trend among digital content creators who are seeking more control over their distribution and monetization strategies. The move enables Platformer to engage directly with their audience without the mediation of Substack’s infrastructure. This could potentially lead to an enhanced community experience and tailored content offerings. Furthermore, it allows Platformer to explore alternative revenue streams not possible within the Substack ecosystem, such as diverse advertising models, partnerships, and merchandising opportunities.

As the digital publishing environment continues to evolve, the departure of Platformer from Substack serves as a marker of the growing tension between platform benefits and the desire for independence. In the larger context, it underlines the pressing questions about the responsibility of technology platforms in addressing hate speech and extremism, and the balance between free speech and responsible moderation.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

