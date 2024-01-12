en English
PLASTEX 2024: A Confluence of Innovation and Sustainability in the Plastics and Rubber Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
PLASTEX 2024: A Confluence of Innovation and Sustainability in the Plastics and Rubber Industry

The 19th edition of PLASTEX 2024, a leading exhibition for plastics and rubber, has commenced at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo. With participation from more than 500 companies across 50 countries, the event is a vibrant hub for industry players. A notable presence at the event is the 15 Saudi companies specializing in the plastic and petrochemical industries.

A Strategic Showcase

The involvement of these Saudi companies is far from casual. It is a strategic move designed to showcase their cutting-edge plastic and rubber products, promote their brands, and secure their foothold in the Egyptian and African markets. This exhibition serves as a platform for fostering cooperation, exchanging expertise, and discussing the latest innovations and technologies within the industry.

Focus on Sustainability

A key theme of PLASTEX 2024 is sustainability. The event emphasizes environmentally friendly products and practices, aligning with global movements towards sustainable industry practices. From panels and discussions to the products on display, the commitment to a greener future is palpable.

Exploring Emerging Markets

PLASTEX 2024 also facilitates the establishment of new partnerships and the exploration of emerging markets in the Middle East and North Africa region. Participants have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the most advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and leading trends in the plastics and rubber market.

Africa Business Egypt
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

