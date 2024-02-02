Pizza da Michelino: A New York Mobile Pizzeria Making Waves in Charleston

A slice of New York has been making its way to Charleston, South Carolina, twice a year in the form of Pizza da Michelino, a unique mobile pizzeria. The man behind this culinary venture is Michael Alfano, a Yonkers, NY native who has been embarking on these bi-annual trips since October 2020. His choice of transport: a converted Ford E-450, complete with a wood-fired oven.

Neapolitan-Inspired Pizzas On Wheels

The heart of Alfano's mobile pizzeria is the Neapolitan-inspired pizzas. These pies, cooked at high heat in the mobile wood-fired oven, yield a slightly charred, bubbly crust — a characteristic feature of Neapolitan pizzas. The menu is a parade of different pizzas, coupled with dessert pies and wood-fired sandwiches, all made from the same pizza dough.

Expansion Beyond Pizzas

Alfano has been experimental with his menu, introducing pasta and wood-fired vegetables for private events. However, this addition has not garnered the same level of success in Charleston as it has in his private catering gigs back in New York. Despite this, Alfano remains enthusiastic about diversifying his offerings.

A Journey From Pop-ups To Food Truck

Alfano's journey into the pizza business started with a successful pop-up at a friend's restaurant in White Plains in June 2019. He repeated the success with another pop-up in November 2019. These experiences sparked the idea of taking his culinary skills on the road, eventually leading to the creation of Pizza da Michelino.

Looking To The Future

Alfano's future plans include the potential purchase of a second truck. This would allow for simultaneous operations in both New York and Charleston, broadening the reach of Pizza da Michelino. As for now, Charleston residents and visitors can find Alfano's mobile pizzeria popping up at various locations across the area, including breweries, outdoor bars, and neighborhoods.